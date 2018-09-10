Bark-to-School: Doggy daycare for your furry friends

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This time of year, dog daycares see an uptick in attendance as teachers and students return to school.

Dogtown Resort is welcoming the crowd of furry friends and according to employees, their resort provides physical and mental stimulation for your pups.

Dogtown Resort is an open play dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training facility in San Marcos.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs dropped in to learn about their 'Bark-to-School' specials and more about what it takes to enroll a dog.

For more information, visit their website.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a few tips for you and your furry friends at a dog daycare in San Marcos.