Burglar knocks out 79-year-old woman during Chula Vista home invasion

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8/CNS) - A burglar attacked a 79-year-old South Bay woman in her home Monday, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.



The victim made a 911 call about 10 a.m. to report the home-invasion assault in the 200 block of L Street in Chula Vista, according to police.

Police said the woman returned home and heard her dog barking in a bedroom. When she entered the room she found a man.



She told officers the intruder threw her to the floor when she discovered him inside her house, Lt. Chris Kelley said. When she came to a short time later, the assailant was gone.



Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma which included bruising to her face and arm.



The perpetrator remained unidentified and at large in the mid- afternoon, the lieutenant said.

Investigators are reviewing security cameras from a neighbor's house to try and identify the assailant.