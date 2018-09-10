Training Day: Big field trip for these future guide dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – School is back in session for kids and also for some furry four-legged friends who are being trained to do some very important work.

Volunteers with the group San Diego Paws 4 a Cause are getting dogs ready to move on to puppy college where they will be formally trained to be guide dogs at the California based non-profit Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The pups all have their own personalities but they will have to gain social skills and learn simple commands. The journey to get them from puppy to graduate is not easy, but it has been captured in a documentary film called “Pick of the Litter.”

The film will open in theaters on Friday and some of the puppy-students will be in attendance.

Though it is impossible not to fall in love and get attached to the puppies, volunteers said there is one moment that makes all the work worth it. Training last anywhere between 12 to 18 months.

“Pick of the Litter” is only playing at the Ken Cinema on Adams Avenue. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.