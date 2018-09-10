Training Day: Big field trip for these future guide dogs

A group of fishermen off the coast of San Diego were treated to an exciting encounter with several orcas this weekend.
The San Diego Humane Society on Monday urged San Diego residents to adopt one of the more than 200 adult cats available at its three facilities in the county. According to the Humane Society, prospective adopters tend to avoid adult cats -- those that are seven months old and older -- in favor of kittens.
School is back in session for kids and also for some furry four-legged friends who are being trained to do some very important work.
A burglar attacked a 79-year-old South Bay woman in her home Monday, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.
A man who died Friday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
A 17-year-old student at a North Park continuation high school was arrested Monday after he was caught with a loaded handgun on campus, authorities reported.
A man who was sentenced to seven years in jail for punching a police officer died earlier this month while in sheriff’s custody, according to authorities. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the preliminary manner of death as suicide, according to a report from sheriffs on Monday.
A study released Monday by UC San Diego researchers found that the Zika virus targets and infects immune cells, rendering them useless.