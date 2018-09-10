Exotic Bird Rescue: Working together to help birds of a feather

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Imagine loving exotic parrots so much, you put them in your will.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Jamul to meet the man leaving it all to the birds. Eric Kern retired from bio-tech and started his non-profit Exotic Bird Rescue.

A lot of the birds were abused and neglected. Kern has always been an animal lover, but could not help but notice large exotic birds only get a small amount of the public's sympathy.

If you have a parrot that needs behavioral assistance, Eric will work with your bird for free. His non-profit organization is always looking for donations. Visit their website for more information.