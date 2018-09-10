San Diego Humane Society encourages residents to adopt adult cats

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society on Monday urged San Diego residents to adopt one of the more than 200 adult cats available at its three facilities in the county.
According to the Humane Society, prospective adopters tend to avoid adult cats -- those that are seven months old and older -- in favor of kittens. The Humane Society believes it's simply due to the appeal of raising a kitten and owning it for its entire life as well as the perception that adult cats have too much baggage.
National Clear the Shelters day on Aug. 18 reflected that pattern, with 221 kitten adoptions compared to 67 adult cat adoptions at the Humane Society's three campuses in San Diego County.
More Than 200 Cats Need Homes in San Diego: With kitten season in full swing, adopters are flocking to SDHS to find a young kitten and bypassing many of the available cats. SDHS now has an abundance of adult cats who are in need of a loving home. https://t.co/zgOBA61lPX pic.twitter.com/V81Zl4zlFJ— San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 10, 2018
The Humane Society has 213 adult cats available for adoption across its three adoption centers -- 38 in Escondido, 45 in Oceanside and 130 in San Diego. Some adoptable cats have been available for more than 200 days at the three shelters and the Humane Society hopes to find loving homes for as many as possible.
Humane Society spokeswoman Dariel Walker suggested checking the organization's website for all cats available for adoption to have some candidates in mind before coming into one of the three shelters. The organization's staff is willing to help ensure adopters find the cat, or pet, that's best for them.
"Our adoption specialists are trained to match people with the right pet for their lifestyle or home," Walker said.
SDHS shared these reminders for potential adopters about the benefits of adopting an adult cat:
Find your new furry family member at sdhumane.org/pet.
