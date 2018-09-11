Three arrested for allegedly stealing cell phones in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two people of their cellphones in Lemon Grove and selling them at a mobile phone store.

Deputies responded to the robbery report about 8 p.m. in the area of Federal Boulevard and College Avenue, according to Sgt. Jacob Klepach.

The suspects fled and were later detained by San Diego police, Klepach said.

It was later determined the suspects sold the stolen cellphones at a mobile phone store near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 41st Street in the City Heights section of San Diego.

The suspects, all 22, were identified as Kabongo Tshitungi, Tahjay Wilson and Morrie Neely. All three were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of stolen property, Whitney said.