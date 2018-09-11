For the love of nut butter

SAN DIEGO - You've never had nut butters like these before!

Greg Koch, the founder of Nutista (and also the co-founder of Stone Brewing), is taking your basic nut butter to a whole new level. His goal is to craft a nut butter company where small batches are stone ground and the focus is on fresh, high-quality ingredients that are full of unexpected flavors.

“I look at nut butter from the viewpoint of both an artisan and a craft brewer. Just as in craft brewing, I love the process of making things yourself and creating new recipes that never previously existed.”

Greg, a longtime advocate for healthy eating and natural foods, begin experimenting in 2012 making homemade nut butters. A few years of tinkering with nuts and recipes led him to ponder a tasteful revolt of another mass-market food niche.

Greg’s Nutista M.O. also echoes that of his beer pursuits: “Careful sourcing, creativity, and an artistic approach are essential. All driven by a rigid adherence to quality and a vigorous pursuit of incredible flavor.”

With flavors like 'The Monkey King' that include dry roasted peanuts and bananas to 'The Mountie', a combination of multiple nuts with maple, there's bound to be a unique taste for everyone.

