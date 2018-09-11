For the love of nut butter

SAN DIEGO - You've never had nut butters like these before!
Greg Koch, the founder of Nutista (and also the co-founder of Stone Brewing), is taking your basic nut butter to a whole new level. His goal is to craft a nut butter company where small batches are stone ground and the focus is on fresh, high-quality ingredients that are full of unexpected flavors.
“I look at nut butter from the viewpoint of both an artisan and a craft brewer. Just as in craft brewing, I love the process of making things yourself and creating new recipes that never previously existed.”
Greg, a longtime advocate for healthy eating and natural foods, begin experimenting in 2012 making homemade nut butters. A few years of tinkering with nuts and recipes led him to ponder a tasteful revolt of another mass-market food niche.
Greg’s Nutista M.O. also echoes that of his beer pursuits: “Careful sourcing, creativity, and an artistic approach are essential. All driven by a rigid adherence to quality and a vigorous pursuit of incredible flavor.”
With flavors like 'The Monkey King' that include dry roasted peanuts and bananas to 'The Mountie', a combination of multiple nuts with maple, there's bound to be a unique taste for everyone.
For more information about Nutista, visit their website: nutista.com.
On Tuesday, Valley Center Fire Station held a special ceremony to read the names of those lost on 9/11, sending a message that they will never forget that day.
Fewer females are working in front of and behind the cameras on television programs this year than in previous years, according to the latest "Boxed In" report released Tuesday by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.
Rory Darby is a local teen and entrepreneur is drumming his way to a new truck to help expand his environmentally friendly car detailing business.
Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors will consider Tuesday a proposal that would put gun shows at the fairgrounds on hiatus – starting next year.
Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two people of their cellphones in Lemon Grove and selling them at a mobile phone store.
Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of a 21-year-old active duty Marine sergeant who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove.
Temperatures continue to cool through Wednesday before warming through the weekend. Morning low clouds may impact visibility in high coastal locations and foothills.