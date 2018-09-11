First We Surf, Then We Eat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

First We Surf, Then We Eat

SAN DIEGO - If there was ever a line that summed up the good life here in San Diego, author Jim Kempton nails it with the title of his new cookbook, 'First We Surf, Then We Eat'. 

This adventure cookbook features over 90 recipes gleaned by Jim from beaches all over the globe. Jim spent his life traveling and surfing every wave he could, and along the way learned to cook the world's best beach-loving dishes. 

Jim Kempton's book signing for 'First We Surf, Then We Eat: Recipes from a Lifetime of Surf Travel' is Tuesday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla.

'First We Surf, Then We Eat' is available online from Amazon, and in hardcover copy on the shelf at Warwick's.

