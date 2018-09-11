SAN DIEGO - If there was ever a line that summed up the good life here in San Diego, author Jim Kempton nails it with the title of his new cookbook, 'First We Surf, Then We Eat'.
This adventure cookbook features over 90 recipes gleaned by Jim from beaches all over the globe. Jim spent his life traveling and surfing every wave he could, and along the way learned to cook the world's best beach-loving dishes.
Jim Kempton's book signing for 'First We Surf, Then We Eat: Recipes from a Lifetime of Surf Travel' is Tuesday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla.
'First We Surf, Then We Eat' is available online from Amazon, and in hardcover copy on the shelf at Warwick's.
On Tuesday, Valley Center Fire Station held a special ceremony to read the names of those lost on 9/11, sending a message that they will never forget that day.
Fewer females are working in front of and behind the cameras on television programs this year than in previous years, according to the latest "Boxed In" report released Tuesday by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.
Rory Darby is a local teen and entrepreneur is drumming his way to a new truck to help expand his environmentally friendly car detailing business.
Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors will consider Tuesday a proposal that would put gun shows at the fairgrounds on hiatus – starting next year.
Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two people of their cellphones in Lemon Grove and selling them at a mobile phone store.
Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of a 21-year-old active duty Marine sergeant who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove.
Temperatures continue to cool through Wednesday before warming through the weekend. Morning low clouds may impact visibility in high coastal locations and foothills.