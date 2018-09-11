Patriot Day: Remembrance ceremony held at Valley Center Fire Sta - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Patriot Day: Remembrance ceremony held at Valley Center Fire Station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local residents, firefighters and first responders will honor the fallen of September 11 in Valley Center Tuesday.

A Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held to mark 17 years since the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and will include a reading of the names.

It takes place at the Valley Center Fire Station on Lilac Rd & Valley Center Road from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony held in Valley Center. (Sept. 11, 2018)

