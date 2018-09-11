Following the beat of his own drum

SAN DIEGO - Rory Darby is a born and raised San Diegan and is currently a senior at Maranatha Christian School. He's also the founder of RD's Car Detailing, a waterless, environmentally friendly method for cleaning vehicles.

I have always been intrigued by the challenge/adventure of entrepreneurship and have decided to start my very own water-less car detailing business called 'RD's Car Detailing.' This has led me to take my drumming skills to the streets and start a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money for a vehicle that will allow me to expand my business.

Rory's passion for drumming started 13 years ago. His dedication, paired with endless hours of practice, helped him to earn the Musician Of The Year Award 2016 at Maranatha Christian.



You can find Rory and his drum set around town on street corners, parks and under bridges (which provides amazing acoustics, he adds).

He likes to provide a groove that grabs the public's attention and play classics from some of my favorite bands such as Korn, Journey, Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Kirk Franklin just to name a few.

Follow him on Instagram for times and locations for his solo-drum rock shows at @datt_mcs_kid_2000.

For more information about RD's Detailing, shoot him an email or give him a call:

