Following the beat of his own drum

SAN DIEGO - Rory Darby is a born and raised San Diegan and is currently a senior at Maranatha Christian School. He's also the founder of RD's Car Detailing, a waterless, environmentally friendly method for cleaning vehicles.
I have always been intrigued by the challenge/adventure of entrepreneurship and have decided to start my very own water-less car detailing business called 'RD's Car Detailing.'
This has led me to take my drumming skills to the streets and start a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money for a vehicle that will allow me to expand my business.
Rory's passion for drumming started 13 years ago. His dedication, paired with endless hours of practice, helped him to earn the Musician Of The Year Award 2016 at Maranatha Christian.
You can find Rory and his drum set around town on street corners, parks and under bridges (which provides amazing acoustics, he adds).
He likes to provide a groove that grabs the public's attention and play classics from some of my favorite bands such as Korn, Journey, Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Kirk Franklin just to name a few.
Follow him on Instagram for times and locations for his solo-drum rock shows at @datt_mcs_kid_2000.
For more information about RD's Detailing, shoot him an email or give him a call:
To support Rory's Dream Team, click on the link below.
Click on the link below to see Rory on The Zevely Zone!
On Tuesday, Valley Center Fire Station held a special ceremony to read the names of those lost on 9/11, sending a message that they will never forget that day.
Fewer females are working in front of and behind the cameras on television programs this year than in previous years, according to the latest "Boxed In" report released Tuesday by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.
Rory Darby is a local teen and entrepreneur is drumming his way to a new truck to help expand his environmentally friendly car detailing business.
Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors will consider Tuesday a proposal that would put gun shows at the fairgrounds on hiatus – starting next year.
Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two people of their cellphones in Lemon Grove and selling them at a mobile phone store.
Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of a 21-year-old active duty Marine sergeant who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove.
Temperatures continue to cool through Wednesday before warming through the weekend. Morning low clouds may impact visibility in high coastal locations and foothills.