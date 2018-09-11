WATCH: More footage of orca pod spotted off Coronado Islands - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WATCH: More footage of orca pod spotted off Coronado Islands

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A pod of orcas off the coast of San Diego put on quite a show for boaters this weekend. 

On Monday, News 8 shared video from Captain Ryan Sweeney of BRINK Expeditions showing an encounter a fishing charter had with multiple killer whales on Saturday off the Coronado Islands.

Tyler Bartholomew shared similar video taken the same day in the same area – just south of the islands – of what appears to be the same pod of killer whales.

The whales can be seen swimming alongside and behind the boat much like they were in Sweeney’s video.

Bartholomew said his group also witnessed a larger pod of dolphins which the orcas seemed to be hunting.

