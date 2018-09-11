Family Meals: Eating right when time is tight - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family Meals: Eating right when time is tight

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Nationally recognized Registered Dietitian Patricia Bannan says she has the secret that will save your family time and money, without sacrificing flavor and nutrition. 

She shopped at Smart & Final with News 8's Ashley Jacobs to prove it. She bought ingredients to make flavorful breakfasts, lunches and dinners. 

Plus, September is National Family Meals Month; 47 percent of parents say that they share fewer meals with their family than when they were growing up. 

Bannan reveals why having family meals is so vital for strong physical and mental health.

For more information, visit her website.

