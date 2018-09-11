Police find probable cause to charge boyfriend in death of El Cajon teen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Just over a week after her body was found, charges were recommended against the on-again, off-again boyfriend of an El Cajon teenager killed in Arizona, according to Phoenix Police.

19-year-old Kiera Bergman went missing Aug. 4. Family said she had moved to the Phoenix area to be with her boyfriend 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark.

RELATED: Parents of murdered missing El Cajon woman want justice

During the investigation into Kiera’s disappearance Clark was arrested on unrelated charges related to identity theft and has remained in custody.

Last Monday, Sept. 3, Kiera’s remains were found outside of Phoenix and were identified later in the week.

Phoenix Police have recommended charges including first-degree murder, improper removal of a body and evidence tampering against Clark.

RELATED COVERAGE