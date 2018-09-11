Senior Softball Player: They are still ready to pitch, not pitch it in

A North County mother diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is inspiring others with the disease with exercise - a lot of exercise.
Philip Rivers may just be on his way to a Hall of Fame NFL career, but ask the Chargers quarterback what he is most proud of and he starts with faith and family.
When you act from the heart and do something for a stranger, often times that act of kindness grows into something loving and remarkable.
You would think the one place you could get correct time would be at a clock museum with 300 time pieces - but you may be surprised.
Clairemont High School's class of 1968 is planning its 50th reunion, and the same people on the reunion committee where interviewed by News 8 in 1978 for their tenth high school reunion.
In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.
When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner on the run, there's a new way to serve yourself and the environment. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff sits down with the Oceanside company TwentyFifty fork.