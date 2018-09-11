Kittens rescued in Pacific Beach almost ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over the weekend, firefighters worked to quickly rescue two small kittens trapped in a car’s engine in Pacific Beach.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic shared a follow-up with News 8 and said the kittens are healthy and doing great.

The owner of the car was at a grocery store in PB when a passerby alerted them to meowing coming from under their hood.

A fire truck happened to be nearby and firefighters were able to assist in freeing the kittens.

The vet clinic says it plans to adopt them out in a couple of weeks.

See below for pictures of the adorable kittens.

