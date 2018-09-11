Kittens rescued in Pacific Beach almost ready for adoption

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over the weekend, firefighters worked to quickly rescue two small kittens trapped in a car’s engine in Pacific Beach.
On Tuesday, the Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic shared a follow-up with News 8 and said the kittens are healthy and doing great.
The owner of the car was at a grocery store in PB when a passerby alerted them to meowing coming from under their hood.
A fire truck happened to be nearby and firefighters were able to assist in freeing the kittens.
The vet clinic says it plans to adopt them out in a couple of weeks.
See below for pictures of the adorable kittens.
RELATED COVERAGE
Over the weekend, firefighters worked to quickly rescue two small kittens trapped in a car’s engine in Pacific Beach. On Tuesday, the Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic shared a follow-up with News 8 and said the kittens are healthy and doing great.
Just over a week after her body was found, charges were recommended against the on-again, off-again boyfriend of an El Cajon teenager killed in Arizona, according to officials at the Phoenix Police Department.
A burglar attacked a 79-year-old South Bay woman in her home Monday, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.
The annual Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 15 and thousands of volunteers will participate, including employees from KFMB.
People on both sides of the gun debate spoke out in Del Mar on Tuesday with the future of gun shows at the fairgrounds on the line.
Various events took place around San Diego County Tuesday to commemorate and pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Nationally recognized Registered Dietitian Patricia Bannan says she has the secret that will save your family time and money, without sacrificing flavor and nutrition.
Various events were scheduled around San Diego County Tuesday to commemorate and pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
On Tuesday, Valley Center Fire Station held a special ceremony to read the names of those lost on 9/11, sending a message that they will never forget that day.