Rideshare Safety: Woman survives scary ride with fake Uber driver

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Las Vegas woman on Tuesday shared her incredible story of surviving a terrifying ride with a fake Uber driver.

Elizabeth Suarez said the man, a fake Uber driver, refused to stop and let her out, but she escaped by leaping out of the moving car.

Her story serves as a reminder of how important it is to stay aware and use caution when using a ride share service.

Suarez said the fake driver gestured her and so she opened the door. “I said are you here for Liz, and he says ‘yeah get in.’”

When Suarez real Uber driver called looking for her outside the Park MGM in Las Vegas this past July, she realized she was in trouble. “I thought, well he is going to kidnap me, rape, kill me.”

The fake Uber driver refused to pull over. Suarez said she made a Snapchat, took his picture when he started cursing, demanding her wallet and phone. Surveillance video shows Suarez jump out of the speeding car in a shopping center giving her a head injury, fractured wrists and ankle.

With the rise in fake Uber drivers across the country, national law enforcement analysts Vincent Hill said one cannot blame the victims but did offer some safety advice. “They [fake Uber drivers] go around and look for people standing out with their phones looking for an Uber driver and they wave them over.”

Passengers are advised to always confirm the license plate, car make and mode and the driver’s picture in the app. Also, passengers are encouraged to ask drivers who they picking up and their name is.

If passengers are in the correct Uber, they will be able to share their ride with friends and family and an emergency button will work. “Even if you don’t call 911 and don’t say anything, they can still track that call,” said Hill.

Suarez said she wants to prevent the next predator under the guise of a rideshare driver. “I am here and I am here to tell my story and warn other girls.”

The Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating.

Uber and Lyft said they have tightened its background check beyond requirement under certain city laws.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco district attorney launched a campaign called Rideshare with Care to help educate riders on safety options. The move came after a serial rapist dubbed the ‘rideshare rapist.’ He was arrested in July, accused of posing as a Lyft driver and raping four women.