Rideshare Safety: Woman survives scary ride with fake Uber driver

A Las Vegas woman on Tuesday shared her incredible story of surviving a terrifying ride with a fake Uber driver.
Just over a week after 19-year-old Kiera Bergman’s body was found, Arizona prosecutors on Tuesday charged her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark, of murder.
Various events took place around San Diego County Tuesday to commemorate and pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Over the weekend, firefighters worked to quickly rescue two small kittens trapped in a car’s engine in Pacific Beach. On Tuesday, the Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic shared a follow-up with News 8 and said the kittens are healthy and doing great.
A burglar attacked a 79-year-old South Bay woman in her home Monday, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.
The annual Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 15 and thousands of volunteers will participate, including employees from KFMB.
People on both sides of the gun debate spoke out in Del Mar on Tuesday with the future of gun shows at the fairgrounds on the line.
Nationally recognized Registered Dietitian Patricia Bannan says she has the secret that will save your family time and money, without sacrificing flavor and nutrition.
