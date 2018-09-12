Big rig crashes into van, rolls down embankment in University City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A big rig driver was hospitalized Wednesday after he struck a van on Interstate 805 in the University City area and his truck crashed down an embankment.



It happened around 2:45 a.m. on northbound I-805 south of Nobel Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



Two men were outside a disabled van in the right lane of northbound I-805 when the big rig slammed into the back of their vehicle, according to CHP. The van's occupants were uninjured.



The truck ended up at least 50 feet down an embankment, Doerr said, adding that around 100 feet of chain link fence was damaged in the crash.



The man driving the big rig was transported to a hospital, according to authorities. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.



The crash prompted the closure of the right lane of northbound I-805 near Nobel Drive following the crash, Doerr said. It was reopened shortly after 5:45 a.m.



CHP officers were investigating the crash.

