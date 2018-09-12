Big rig crashes into van, rolls down embankment in University City

A tractor-trailer crashed on State Route 125 in La Mesa Wednesday morning, several lanes are blocked due to debris in the roadway.
A big rig driver was hospitalized Wednesday after he struck a van on Interstate 805 in the University City area and his truck crashed down an embankment.
A city council meeting where San Diegans are expected to learn more about a performance audit of the Public Utilities Department is set to start at 9 am Wednesday morning.
Just over a week after 19-year-old Kiera Bergman’s body was found, Arizona prosecutors on Tuesday charged her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark, of murder.
A Las Vegas woman on Tuesday shared her incredible story of surviving a terrifying ride with a fake Uber driver.
Cooler temperatures Wednesday will warm a few degrees through Friday. Clouds quick to dissipate. Gusty winds this afternoon, strongest in the mountains and deserts.
Various events took place around San Diego County Tuesday to commemorate and pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Over the weekend, firefighters worked to quickly rescue two small kittens trapped in a car’s engine in Pacific Beach. On Tuesday, the Pacific Beach Veterinary Clinic shared a follow-up with News 8 and said the kittens are healthy and doing great.
A burglar attacked a 79-year-old South Bay woman in her home Monday, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.