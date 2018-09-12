City Council to discuss findings of Public Utilities audit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A city council meeting where San Diegans are expected to learn more about a performance audit of the Public Utilities Department is set to start at 9 am Wednesday morning.

After hundreds of reports that customers were overcharged for their water usage, the city conducted a series of audits into the Public Utility Department. In the latest one, it was learned that many repairs to water meters took several months to a year to fix and some crews were only working 3.6 hours during an 8-hour shift. These are just some of the things that the council’s audit committee will discuss.

The audit also showed PUD has a backlog of around 25,000 box and lid maintenance requests. According to the audit, a crew of 8 people should replace 12 boxes and 20 lids per day, but the current crews are only getting to 4 boxes and 15 lids per day.

Deputy COO of Infrastructure and Public Works, Johnnie Perkins said the department is appalled with the findings of the audits.

City Councilman, Scott Sherman, will lead the committee meeting to discuss reforms for the Public Utility Department.