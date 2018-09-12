Dry, warm, breezy trend heightens wildfire danger for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Breezy and very dry conditions in local mountain passes and desert slopes will create elevated wildfire risks in the San Diego area Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Through Wednesday night, humidity levels will likely drop to the teens and single digits in the East County, where afternoon and evening wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour or higher, the National Weather Service said.
The conditions will result in heightened fire dangers in the affected areas, the agency reported.
Thursday and Friday will bring somewhat higher atmospheric moisture, but that will be offset by increasing temperatures, meteorologists said.
The winds will decrease toward the end of the workweek, according to the NWS.
Very dry in the mountains and deserts today with afternoon humidities falling to between 5 and 15 percent. #cawx #sandiegoweather pic.twitter.com/2ABYh6iK1x— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 12, 2018
Cooler temperatures Wednesday will warm a few degrees through Friday. Clouds quick to dissipate. Gusty winds this afternoon, strongest in the mountains and deserts.
