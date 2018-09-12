Taco Bell ranked America’s favorite Mexican restaurant, accordin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taco Bell ranked America’s favorite Mexican restaurant, according to study

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - According to a new survey, America's favorite Mexican restaurant is Taco Bell.

According to The Harris Poll, which surveyed more than 77,000 people who voted for the fast food chain, Taco Bell beat Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill to be named the favorite.

Here are a few other top brands that ranked best in the survey:

  • Five Guys - best burger restaurant;
  • Ben and Jerry's - best ice cream shop; and 
  • Krispy Kreme - best coffee.
