SDSU cancels classes due to water main break

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University announced classes are canceled Wednesday through 3:15 p.m. due to a broken water main near the school.



City water and utility officials are working to fix the broken main, which began affecting the campus and surrounding neighborhoods Wednesday morning, according to the city. While water service resumed between noon and 1 p.m. in the school's residence halls, the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, East Commons, West Commons, Cuicacalli and University Towers buildings, air conditioning will remain unavailable on campus until further notice.



Campus officials advise that researchers using water should stop immediately.



SDSU's campus will remain open, but non-essential staff are allowed to leave. Additional updates will be given regarding the status of classes scheduled to start after 3:30 p.m.

SDSU cancels classes due to broken water main near the intersection of Rolando Boulevard and University Avenue. (Sept. 12, 2018)

Water main break in rolando area ...classes at SDSU cancelled until at least 330 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/iBF6WZ4ogA — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) September 12, 2018

Several restrooms remained closed at SDSU campus after off-campus water main break @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/wTVFaUmcOk — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) September 12, 2018

UPDATE: Classes are cancelled through 3:15 p.m. today, Sept. 12. An additional message will be sent later today about classes that are scheduled to start at 3:30 or later.



Updates: https://t.co/L68moSUUGd — San Diego State University (@SDSU) September 12, 2018