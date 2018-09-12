Wasted: Celebration of sustainable food coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chefs these days are cutting down on food waste by repurposing what they would normally throw out and turning “trash” into cuisine.

An event dedicated to these sustainable food practices called “Wasted” is coming to San Diego next month with 30 local and national celebrity chefs, unique eats and more.

All proceeds will support Kitchens for Good, a non-profit organization that tackles issues of food waste, poverty and hunger.

Chef Brian Malarkey and Aviva Paley, co-founder and senior director of Kitchens for Good stopped by Morning Extra with details on the event on Oct. 14.