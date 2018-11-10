Homeowners - famous and not - await word of wildfire's toll

Republicans vilified Nancy Pelosi on the campaign trail, but now she's President Trump's top choice to become speaker of the House

Only U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana survived President Donald Trump's aggressive campaign to topple Democratic senators from Republican-leaning states who voted against his Supreme Court picks

The Democratic lawmaker poised to lead the powerful tax-writing committee in the House says he'd consider President Donald Trump's proposal for a middle-income tax cut, but only if there are adjustments on tax rates for top income earners

An expert says a video tweeted by the White House of an interaction between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and a White House intern appears to have been manipulated

One of the safest cities in America is struggling to cope with the trauma of a mass shooting while authorities are trying to figure out what sent a Marine veteran on a bloody rampage in Southern California

Republican Brian Kemp is behaving like he's the next governor of Georgia, even though his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams insists there are votes left to count

One of the safest cities in America is struggling to cope with the trauma of a mass shooting while authorities are trying to figure out what sent a Marine veteran on a bloody rampage in Southern California

Republican Brian Kemp is behaving like he's the next governor of Georgia, even though his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams insists there are votes left to count

The fire that leveled a Northern California town roared in so fast that for the first 24 hours, there was no firefight at all _ just rescues.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters plan their operations while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The blaze that started Thursday outside the hilly town of Paradise has grown and destroyed more than 6,700 buildin...

(AP Photo/Paul Elias). Cathy Fallon sits near her dog Shiloh, a 2-year-old golden retriever, whose face was burned in the fire in Paradise, Calif. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Shiloh needs veterinarian treatment. But she can't leave her property because au...

President Donald Trump is joining French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders to the mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

Health coverage, gun control and education funding likely to get more attention with Democratic wins in state elections.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor candidate Juliana Stratton celebrate as they wave to supporters after they won ove...

Autopsy finds gunman who killed 12 at Southern California bar died from self-inflicted gunshot; police still trying to determine motive.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). A bouquet of flowers, left by mourners, lays near the site of Wednesday's mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire Wednesday e...

Sheriff's investigators have begun the grim task of identifying the dead from a massive Northern California fire that is already the third-deadliest on record in the state.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Abandoned cars, scorched by the wildfire, line Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the Northern California town as residents fled an...

A tight race for Georgia governor shines a light on the state's voting restrictions, many of which were carried out by the Republican candidate while he served as secretary of state.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, waits backstage with her family and friends before speaking to a crowd of supporters during her election night watch party at the Hyatt Regency ...

Southern Californians got to take a breath amid two wildfires that have left two dead and destroyed scores of homes. Now the winds will blow again.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). The charred remains of the burned out home are seen in Malibu, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Officials took advantage of temporarily calm conditions Saturday to assess damage from the blaze that's burned 109 square mile...

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is in place and will soon be strung with 50,000 LED lights as one of New York City's most prominent seasonal attractions.

(AP Photo/John Amis, File). FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters about a suspected run-off during an election night watch party in Atlanta. For the vast majority of the n...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Paramount Ranch, where a number of Hollywood westerns have been filmed, is seen after it was decimated by a wildfire Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Augura Hills, Calif.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu). Tim Billow, 62, tries to save his plantings in his backyard as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A Southern California wildfire continues to burn homes as it runs toward the sea. Winds are blame...

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows celebrities, top row from left, Scott Baio, Guillermo del Toro, Caitlyn Jenner and bottom row from left, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Rainn Wilson, who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to a fast...

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rich or not, famous or not, there was little reprieve Saturday from the California wildfires sweeping through towns as different as the star-filled oceanside enclave of Malibu and the modest communities nearby and in the state's north.

Lady Gaga, Martin Sheen and Kim Kardashian West were among the celebrities who joined thousands of others in evacuating from the affluent coastal city that is as well-known as its residents. Stars went online to share their worries, with some able to follow up with good news Saturday.

Alyssa Milano, who on Friday tweeted that her house was "in jeopardy" but she had gotten needed help to evacuate her horses and that her children were safe, was among the lucky ones.

"My house is still standing. I'm on my way to bring firefighters water and food," she tweeted. She previously said her heart was with others facing "this awful disaster."

Others were left to wait.

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," Lady Gaga tweeted. "I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

There were shout-outs as well to the firefighters struggling to contain the fires in what were described as especially difficult conditions.

"These guys are heroes," filmmaker Guillermo del Toro posted on Twitter. His so-called "Bleak House," which contains his collection of items too scary to be kept in the family home, was endangered.

Shannen Doherty, who'd been out of town when the fire broke out, said online that friends staying at her Malibu house evacuated safely with her dogs. She expressed gratitude to firefighters "putting their lives on the line for all of us" and sympathy for others affected by the fire.

Sheen ("The West Wing," ''Apocalypse Now"), interviewed by a TV station on the beach Friday night after fleeing his home, said the fire was the worst he has ever seen. He said he expects his house was destroyed.

The interview occurred after his son, actor Charlie Sheen, tweeted that he'd been unable to contact his father, and the Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV tracked him down. Martin Sheen gave a shoutout to his family to let them know he and his wife, Janet, were safe and planned to sleep in their car by the beach.

The status of Martin Sheen's home was unknown Saturday.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Doherty said her "heart is ripped apart" by the loss of a Malibu home where she and husband Kurt Iswarienko were married in 2011, posting on Instagram a wedding-day photo of the smiling couple on a tree-lined path at the property apparently owned by a friend.

She had previously found refuge in the house when her father died in 2010, Doherty wrote.

"It's the place I felt my dad with me. It's gone. Fire has taken it away. I'm devastated by all that's happening," she said.

The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas. Authorities said Saturday that two people were found dead in the fire zone and at least 150 homes burned .

Officials stressed late Saturday that high winds are expected to resume on Sunday and mandatory evacuations must remain in place.

In Northern California, the small inland town of Paradise was virtually wiped out by a fast-moving blaze that destroyed more than 6,700 buildings and claimed nine lives as of Saturday.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on "The Office," indicated online that he and his family were away when flames "roared down the creek bed behind our house and missed it by a dozen yards!"

"Thousands of others have lost homes and pets and precious belongings. Especially the residents of Paradise who have lost lives," he tweeted.

Although the fatalities overshadowed any loss of property, Malibu's fame inevitably called attention to the state of its multimillion-dollar homes, including one made famous in ABC's reality dating series "The Bachelor."

The show's producers said in a statement Saturday that, with the area closed to traffic, they didn't know the condition of what is primarily a private residence. They said their main concern "is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire."

Also left waiting was Caitlyn Jenner, whose hilltop home appeared intact when it was shot by a photographer for The Associated Press on Saturday morning. Jenner's representative noted that the Olympic gold medalist wouldn't know the extent of any damage to the home until she was allowed to return to it.

Even outside the evacuation zone, the impact of the fire was being felt by others in the entertainment industry.

"The world is literally on fire right now. And unfortunately it's becoming more and more common here in California," actress Natalie Portman said Friday night in Hollywood at an American Film Institute Fest premiere of her film "Vox Lux."

She said she was hoping for the best for friends and everyone else affected by the blaze. She said she'd spoken to her own two children about the fires because "they need to feel safe" and also understand that there are broad regional effects, like poor air quality.

Paramount Pictures canceled Sunday's premiere of the film "Instant Family" in Los Angeles due the wildfire. The studio said it would donate food ordered for the after party to the American Red Cross, and would screen the film at an evacuation center.

Kardashian West posted video on Instagram of an area on fire with a message "Pray for Calabasas." She said she landed back home, spent one hour packing and evacuated shortly afterward.

In addition to homes destroyed, Paramount Ranch's "Western Town," a landmark film location dating back to 1927 that included a jail, hotel and saloon, burned to the ground. The TV series "Westworld" is among the many productions that have filmed at the ranch in the mountains west of Los Angeles.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.