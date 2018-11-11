TMZ: Singer Morrissey attacked onstage in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TMZ: Singer Morrissey attacked onstage in San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Singer-songwriter Morrissey, formerly of the band The Smiths, performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Singer-songwriter Morrissey, formerly of the band The Smiths, performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Morrissey, the British singer, was attacked onstage at a concert in San Diego, TMZ reported Sunday.

The singer was about to do an encore at the end of his performance, which had started at 8 p.m. at San Diego Symphony Hall, when several concertgoers reportedly rushed the stage.

One of the crowd members apparently struck Morrissey in the face, TMZ reported. Morrissey left the stage and did not return.

The man who struck Morrissey was taken off stage in a chokehold, the website report said. San Diego police had no record of an arrest from the concert.

It wasn't clear if Morrissey was injured in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.