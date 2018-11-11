San Diego County residents and officials hold Veterans Day events and memorials

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County residents and public officials hosted events around the county Sunday commemorating Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.



In El Cajon, city officials and the City of El Cajon Veterans' Commission held a celebration of the holiday at El Cajon Centennial Plaza. The Valhalla High School band and choir performed at the event along with the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector Color Guard.



The Veterans Commission honored U.S. Army and Navy veteran Mark Goodman with the commission's 2018-2019 Veteran of the Year Award. Goodman received the award, according to the commission, for his work as a professor at Grossmont College, where he assists veteran students in their pursuit of a degree.



The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos City Council hosted a celebration of the holiday at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, titled "Remembering the 100th Anniversary of the Close of WWI." Pfc. Ray Deming served as the event's guest speaker, telling stories of his father and uncle's service in WWI. Deming fought in World War II, earning the National Order of the Legion of Honor from the French government for his service during the Battle of the Bulge.

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all U.S. military veterans for your selfless service. Don't forget to join us today at 2 pm for the annual San Marcos Veterans Day celebration at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. To learn more, visit https://t.co/LrCs0ZsMT9. pic.twitter.com/SzuphhE8vf — City of San Marcos (@sanmarcoscity) November 11, 2018



The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation held a commemorative service to honor the Armistice that ended World War I as well as the experiences of prisoners of war. Foundation President and CEO Catherine Fiorelli gave opening remarks at the service.



Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas was the guest speaker for the event, telling attendees about his experiences as a German prisoner of war in Switzerland before escaping to France. The service was held at the foot of the cemetery's Veterans Tribute Tower.

San Diego is proud to be a military town. U.S. service members are our family, friends and neighbors. We will never forget your willingness to fight for our freedom. #VeteransDay — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 11, 2018

With so many in my family having served in the Armed Forces, #VeteransDay is special for me. And with San Diego’s rich military history, it’s special a day for our city. Thank you to all veterans for your service and your profound commitment to our country. — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) November 11, 2018

CAL FIRE would like to honor, and send our thanks and appreciation, for all that have served. Many of our employees started their careers in the military, and later transitioned into the fire service. We couldn’t be prouder of these individuals. Thank you, veterans. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/sfsi9RqxOR — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 11, 2018

On this #VeteransDay, we honor and give thanks to the men and women who protect our freedoms. #SDMilitary pic.twitter.com/0k2EtlgfMw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 11, 2018

