San Diego County residents and officials hold Veterans Day events and memorials

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County residents and public officials hosted events around the county Sunday commemorating Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
In El Cajon, city officials and the City of El Cajon Veterans' Commission held a celebration of the holiday at El Cajon Centennial Plaza. The Valhalla High School band and choir performed at the event along with the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector Color Guard.
The Veterans Commission honored U.S. Army and Navy veteran Mark Goodman with the commission's 2018-2019 Veteran of the Year Award. Goodman received the award, according to the commission, for his work as a professor at Grossmont College, where he assists veteran students in their pursuit of a degree.
The City of San Marcos and the San Marcos City Council hosted a celebration of the holiday at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, titled "Remembering the 100th Anniversary of the Close of WWI." Pfc. Ray Deming served as the event's guest speaker, telling stories of his father and uncle's service in WWI. Deming fought in World War II, earning the National Order of the Legion of Honor from the French government for his service during the Battle of the Bulge.
Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all U.S. military veterans for your selfless service. Don't forget to join us today at 2 pm for the annual San Marcos Veterans Day celebration at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. To learn more, visit https://t.co/LrCs0ZsMT9. pic.twitter.com/SzuphhE8vf— City of San Marcos (@sanmarcoscity) November 11, 2018
The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation held a commemorative service to honor the Armistice that ended World War I as well as the experiences of prisoners of war. Foundation President and CEO Catherine Fiorelli gave opening remarks at the service.
Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas was the guest speaker for the event, telling attendees about his experiences as a German prisoner of war in Switzerland before escaping to France. The service was held at the foot of the cemetery's Veterans Tribute Tower.
San Diego is proud to be a military town. U.S. service members are our family, friends and neighbors. We will never forget your willingness to fight for our freedom. #VeteransDay— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 11, 2018
With so many in my family having served in the Armed Forces, #VeteransDay is special for me. And with San Diego’s rich military history, it’s special a day for our city. Thank you to all veterans for your service and your profound commitment to our country.— Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) November 11, 2018
CAL FIRE would like to honor, and send our thanks and appreciation, for all that have served. Many of our employees started their careers in the military, and later transitioned into the fire service. We couldn’t be prouder of these individuals. Thank you, veterans. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/sfsi9RqxOR— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 11, 2018
On this #VeteransDay, we honor and give thanks to the men and women who protect our freedoms. #SDMilitary pic.twitter.com/0k2EtlgfMw— San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 11, 2018
RELATED COVERAGE
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead as the search went on for victims of the most destructive wildfire in California history. The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires at both ends of the state stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
People in East San Diego County were getting ready Sunday for a very windy week. "Santa Anas are horrific around here,” said one resident.
Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was believed to have ignited a brush fire that burned about five acres near Bonsall on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region on Sunday.
Firefighters battling the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties endured the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds Sunday that were expected to drive the blaze farther as they work to save lives and homes.
San Diego County residents and public officials hosted events around the county Sunday commemorating Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Border Patrol agents stopped a car in Otay Mesa and arrested five people, including a man who claimed to be a national guardsman from California, for alleged human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection officer said Sunday.
Elk Grove Police drove down a street that had be ravaged by the Camp Fire. Officers reported that home after home had been destroyed, but one thing stood in "almost perfect condition."
The San Diego region is set to be under a red flag warning from Sunday through Tuesday amid fires raging elsewhere in the state, the National Weather Service said this weekend.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Morrissey, the British singer, was attacked onstage at a concert in San Diego, TMZ reported Sunday.