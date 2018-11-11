Police find American flag in 'almost perfect condition' among ho - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police find American flag in 'almost perfect condition' among homes destroyed by Camp Fire

Posted: Updated:

Elk Grove Police drove down a street that had be ravaged by the Camp Fire. Officers reported that home after home had been destroyed, but one thing stood in "almost perfect condition."

Officers found a pole standing with an American flag barely touched by the flames that had leveled the homes nearby.

A flag stands barely touched by flames that leveled homes in the Camp Fire (Courtesy of Elk Grove PD)

The flag was found in what officers described as "almost perfect condition."

The department documented the find in pictures, later posted to the stations Twitter account:

Officers documented the address the flag was found and plan to return it to the owners one day.

Story courtesy of KXTV.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.