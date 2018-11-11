SDG&E issues warning amid fire danger in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — People in East San Diego County were getting ready Sunday for a very windy week.

"Santa Anas are horrific around here,” said one resident.

That's why SDG&E is doing what it can to warn customers about the potential threat.

"There are going to be parts of our backcountry that will see hurricane-force wind gusts,” said Brian D'Agostino, the utility's Director of Fire Science and Climate Adaptation. “So, we have to be prepared for the potential of power outages.”

While some outages are caused by strong winds or debris damaging power lines, the utility can also cut power to prevent downed lines from sparking a fire.

"I think we're seeing what has happened up north [and] conditions here are going to be just as bad, if not worse, over the next few days,” said D’Agostino.

Folks in Alpine say they are well aware that strong winds can mean lights out in their neighborhoods.

“Safety is the number one priority. It’s all about creating a safe environment,” said D’Agostino.

D’Agostino says he can't emphasize it enough: homeowners need to prepare themselves and their properties.

The fire threat is something people in Alpine don't take lightly.

"They definitely pay attention to them out here,” said another resident. “I've lived through three or four evacuations in the last 25 years.”

Our community is forecast to face HIGH #wildfire threat Mon & Tues due to #SantaAnaWinds & #RedFlagWarning. That means upon ignition, fires will grow very rapidly, burn intensely, & will be very difficult to control. More info on how we have prepared: https://t.co/HjJJnaXQcU pic.twitter.com/8kocZWMRRJ — SDG&E (@SDGE) November 11, 2018

A #RedFlagWarning has significantly increased in size, now spanning across California through Monday, due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather and precautions should be taken when outdoors to avoid any potential sparks. https://t.co/jRrR4hFuqh pic.twitter.com/RzwVF7Fagw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 12, 2018

