Thousand Oaks shooting victim, who worked helping veterans, honored in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 33-year-old Daniel Manrique was killed last week inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

He was just days away from completing a cross-country relay run right here in San Diego. Sunday he was honored on board the USS Midway Museum.

An American flag that has traveled thousands of miles across the country ended its journey on board the Midway in a moment that was bittersweet.

"It was both beautiful and a little heartbreaking because Dan was supposed to be a part of it,” said co-worker Kris Lord.

Daniel Manrique was supposed to be among the crowd completing the relay run and bringing the flag to San Diego. But sadly, the Marine veteran was among the victims of the Borderline shooting - carried out by 28-year-old Ian David Long who was also a Marine veteran.

Manrique, was part of the non-profit group Team Red, White and Blue - an organization dedicated to helping veterans. It put together the relay.

Coronado native 23-year-old Justin Meek was also part of the team - he too died in the shooting

The flag was given to Manrique's coworker Kris Lord.

“Dan Manrique was an exceptional human, being humble he had a service heart,” said Lord.

She will present the flag to his family.

“We met with his family yesterday [and] it broke my heart because they’re so beautiful,” said Lord. “To see their loss and for us to no longer have him with us... I actually can’t comprehend what we’ve lost yet.”

