Thousand Oaks shooting victim, who worked helping veterans, honored in San Diego

Second round of Santa Ana winds will continue through Tuesday. Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds continue through the week. Temperature cool along the coast for the weekend.
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead as the search went on for victims of the most destructive wildfire in California history. The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires at both ends of the state stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
33-year-old Daniel Manrique was killed last week inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. He was just days away from completing a cross-country relay run right here in San Diego. Sunday he was honored on board the USS Midway Museum.
Firefighters battling the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties endured the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds Sunday that were expected to drive the blaze farther as they work to save lives and homes.
People in East San Diego County were getting ready Sunday for a very windy week. "Santa Anas are horrific around here,” said one resident.
Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was believed to have ignited a brush fire that burned about five acres near Bonsall on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region on Sunday.
San Diego County residents and public officials hosted events around the county Sunday commemorating Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Border Patrol agents stopped a car in Otay Mesa and arrested five people, including a man who claimed to be a national guardsman from California, for alleged human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection officer said Sunday.
Elk Grove Police drove down a street that had be ravaged by the Camp Fire. Officers reported that home after home had been destroyed, but one thing stood in "almost perfect condition."