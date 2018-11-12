San Diego's Fire Chief warns of increased fire danger

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego residents were urged to be ready to evacuate if brush fires erupt in their city with high Santa Ana winds forecast for Monday and a Red Flag Warning issued for the area.



"We've got you covered San Diego," Fire Chief Colin Stowell Tweeted. "Winds will be extreme in the next day or so and if a wildfire starts in our city, you may have only minutes to evacuate."



Stowell encouraged residents to practice their emergency evacuation plans before brush fires occur.

San Diego Fire-Rescue will add a strike team on an overtime basis starting at 8 a.m., the department posted on Facebook. A strike team is five brush engines, each with four firefighters, and one battalion chief.



"This increased staffing pattern is being implemented because of the increased fire danger predicted by the National Weather Service," the post said. "SDFD monitors the weather conditions and will expand or contract staffing based upon these conditions."



The post also notes that: "During the red flag warnings and Santa Ana conditions, please don't use lawn mowers and power tools outside. Sparks can easily ignite a fire during these dry and windy conditions. Be aware and report any fire immediately, no matter how small."