Walmart commits to providing $500,000 for California Wildfire Relief

(NEWS 8) - Walmart commits to providing support through cash and product donations of $500,000 to organizations in response to the severe wildfires that are impacting California.
As part of this commitment, Walmart is working closely with local officials and governmental entities to help meet the needs of those affected.
“As the wildfires continue to spread through California our hearts go out to each and every person impacted,” said Julie Gehrki vice president, programs for Walmart. “We’re proud to support the heroic efforts of first responders and will continue to help with relief efforts, working with non-profits, local officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”
Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products.
In addition to last year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will persist Monday, with a red flag warning denoting a strong risk of wildfire in effect in San Diego County as officials shut off power for several thousand customers as a safety precaution.
Southern California Edison is being investigated by state regulators for its possible role in the massive Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The first members of a caravan of migrants from Central America are now in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of other migrants are currently traveling north through Mexico.
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead as the search went on for victims of the most destructive wildfire in California history. The overall death toll from the outbreak of fires at both ends of the state stood at 25 Sunday and appeared likely to rise.
Santa Ana winds are forecast to pick up Monday and continue into Wednesday as firefighters battling the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties work to hold back the flames.
San Diego residents were urged to be ready to evacuate if brush fires erupt in their city with high Santa Ana winds forecast for Monday and a Red Flag Warning issued for the area.
A motorist with three children in her SUV was allegedly driving under the influence when she slammed head-on into another SUV in the Rancho Bernardo area Monday morning, injuring everyone in both vehicles, police said.
Veterans Day fell on Sunday this year. Many government offices as well as other businesses recognize it on Monday by closing offices.