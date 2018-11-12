Walmart commits to providing $500,000 for California Wildfire Relief

(NEWS 8) - Walmart commits to providing support through cash and product donations of $500,000 to organizations in response to the severe wildfires that are impacting California.

As part of this commitment, Walmart is working closely with local officials and governmental entities to help meet the needs of those affected.



“As the wildfires continue to spread through California our hearts go out to each and every person impacted,” said Julie Gehrki vice president, programs for Walmart. “We’re proud to support the heroic efforts of first responders and will continue to help with relief efforts, working with non-profits, local officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”



Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products.

In addition to last year’s hurricane response of more than $38 million, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.

For more information, visit their website.