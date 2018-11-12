Cooking for a Cause to provide Thanksgiving feast for homeless, low income San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An event taking place the day before Thanksgiving will help feed between 300 to 500 homeless and low income San Diegans.

Chef Lauren Lawless will be taking over the kitchen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church for the Cooking for a Cause event. Lawless and volunteers will prepare meals for those in need November 21. Lawless has partnered with local grocery stores for food donations and will also be collecting blankets, clothes and hygiene products to give to those in need.

Lawless said the menu is set and will included a Thanksgiving feast of turkey, potatoes and pie. She is still looking for volunteers to help prepare on November 20, as well as volunteers to serve food November 21. The event is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations of food, clothing, and products are being accepted.