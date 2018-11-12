First members of migrant caravan arrive in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The first members of a caravan of migrants from Central America are now in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of other migrants are currently traveling north through Mexico.

President Trump recently signed a proclamation to block migrants from crossing into the U.S. for 90 days.

The group that arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend appears to include about 80 people with many reportedly being members of the LGBTQ community. The group that reached Tijuana on Sunday reportedly broke off from the larger group due to verbal harassment and poor living conditions.

As of Monday, the migrants were resting in Tijuana before deciding what steps to take next.

If they are able to cross the border they will be met by a large military presence. News 8 cameras captured about half a dozen military vehicle driving around near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Monday morning. U.S. border officials say the troops will help provide support as the large group makes its way north.

For the last month, about 7,000 people have been making their way from Central America fleeing poverty, gang violence and political instability.

Military vehicles driving by at the US/Mexico border @ San Ysidro pic.twitter.com/REWi61i91n — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) November 12, 2018

