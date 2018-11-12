Red Flag Warning: Four San Diego County school districts closed Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Due to strong and gusty Santa Ana winds and a red flag warning, denoting a strong risk of wildfire in effect in San Diego County, officials have shut off power for several thousand customers as a safety precaution.

Because San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has activated a public safety power shutoff in certain parts of the county, the following school districts will be closed on Tuesday, November 13th:

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will be closed Nov. 13 for a previously scheduled teacher work day.

As of 7:30 a.m., Monday, SDG&E shut off power to around 6,100 customers in the Descanso, Buckman Springs, Julian, Ramona and Pine Valley areas as a safety precaution, SDG&E spokesman Joe Britton said.

The outages could last until the red flag warning expires Tuesday afternoon and four resource centers are available for residents affected by the outages.

The resources center are located at:

- Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Campo; - Potrero Resource Center, 24550 Highway 94, Potrero; - Camp Oliver Lodge, 8761 Riverside Drive, Descanso; and - Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo.

With the heightened fire danger, authorities recommended that residents avoid outdoor burning, using lawn mowers or power tools outside and have emergency preparedness kits in order.