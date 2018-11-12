Red Flag Warning: Six San Diego County school districts closed Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Six rural school districts as well as two schools in San Diego County's eastern region were closed Tuesday and around 30,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power because of powerful Santa Ana winds and elevated risk of wildfires.



The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, denoting a strong risk of wildfire, for the county mountains, valleys and coastal areas that was originally set to last until 5 p.m. Tuesday but has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS also issued a high wind warning in the mountains and valleys that remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.



Winds were expected to blow east to northeast at between 30 to 40 mph in most of the region with gusts of 80 mph possible near the ridge tops of the county mountains, according to the NWS. Sill Hill, just west of Cuyamaca Peak, recorded gusts as high as 86 mph Monday.



Humidity levels will drop to around 5 percent with poor recovery overnight.



As of 8 p.m. Monday, San Diego Gas & Electric had shut off power to around 10,600 customers in the Boulevard, Descanso, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Buckman Springs, Lake Wohlford, Pine Valley and Santa Ysabel areas as a safety precaution because of the high winds and low humidity, according to SDG&E.



By 9 a.m., that number had grown to around 30,000 customers in the previous areas along with the Olivenhain, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Escondido, San Marcos and Rancho Bernardo areas, SDG&E spokesman Joe Britton said.



The number includes planned safety outages and unplanned outages due to high winds, Britton said. The outages could last until the red flag warning expires Wednesday afternoon.



"We recognize how inconvenient it is to be without power," the utility said on its website. "Public safety is our highest priority and we appreciate everyone's patience throughout the duration of this extreme weather event."



Because San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has activated a public safety power shutoff in certain parts of the county, the following school districts are closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 13:

Dehesa School District

Jamul-Dulzua Union School District

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will be closed Nov. 13 for a previously scheduled teacher work day.

At around 7:30 a.m., the agency announced that Jamacha Elementary in the Cajon Valley Union School District and Cuyamaca Outdoor School, which is owned by the San Diego County Office of Education and located in Descanso, will also be closed Tuesday.

Six resource centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents affected by the outages.



Residents can get water and snacks, charge their phones and get updated information on outages at the resources center located at:

Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Campo;

Potrero Resource Center, 24550 Highway 94, Potrero;

Camp Oliver Lodge, 8761 Riverside Drive, Descanso; and

Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo;

Whispering Winds Catholic Camp, 17606 Harrison Park Road, Julian;

Dulzura Community Center, 1136 Community Building Road, Dulzura.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 75 to 80 degrees near the coast and inland, 75 to 80 degrees in the western valleys, 65 to 70 near the foothills and 53 to 62 in the mountains, NWS forecasters said.



Fuels, meaning the vegetation, are very dry and fires will grow rapidly, burn intensely and be difficult to control upon ignition, according to the Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index.



With the heightened fire danger, authorities recommended that residents avoid outdoor burning, using lawn mowers or power tools outside and have emergency preparedness kits in order.



In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, a wind-driven wildfire has scorched 96,314 acres and was 35 percent contained. The Woolsey fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon, has destroyed at least 435 structures and Cal Fire projected full containment of the blaze won't come until Sunday.



The much smaller Hill Fire, burning north of Malibu and south of Simi Valley in Ventura County, has scorched 4,500 acres and was 90 percent contained.

