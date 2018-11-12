Man killed in Sheriff's deputy involved shooting in Alpine

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - Deputies shot and killed a man Monday afternoon during a confrontation at an East County apartment complex.

Deputies arrived at the complex on Alpine Boulevard after reports of man yelling that he wanted to kill somebody.

Sheriff’s said the man, identified as being in his thirties, ran out of one the buildings with a knife and deputies opened fire. Deputies said they feared for their safety.

It remains unclear if deputies were waring body cameras.

“We don’t know. We don’t know, so there are all these unsawered questions. We are trying to figure out if they [deputies] didn’t have it [body cameras]. Why didn’t they [deputies] have it [a body camera]? They [deputies] are supposed to be wearing it [body camera], right?” the man’s family member told News 8.

A family member told News 8 the man’s name was Danny.

None of the deputies were injured.

Sheriff’s mobile command unit just arrived at deputy involved shooting scene @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/f4MRXq3uNk — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) November 13, 2018

Some residents say they heard gunfire .. deputies not allowing anyone onto the property.. though residents have been allowed to leave @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/3lZJ1toIMl — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) November 13, 2018

Shooting investigation under way at summit at alpine homes.. SD sheriffs dept on scene @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/qr9X5XuzFJ — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) November 13, 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A previous version stated he had been transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. That was incorrect. We regret the error.