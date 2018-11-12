El Capitan High School student arrested for allegedly making threats against school

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A 14-year-old El Capitan High School student was arrested over the Veterans Day weekend for allegedly making threats against his school via social media, authorities reported Monday.

Law enforcement officials became aware of the alleged threats Sunday, sheriff's Sgt. Tim Chantler said.

Deputies contacted the boy at his home, questioned him and then arrested him. The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of issuing criminal threats.

Authorities did not disclose the nature of the youth's alleged menacing online statements toward the Lakeside campus.

"At this time, the sheriff's department has no information of additional threats toward El Capitan High School or any other school in the area," Chantler said. "However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased patrols in the area of the school (Tuesday)."