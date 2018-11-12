Chula Vista nonprofit destroyed by arson fire

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) has been active in San Diego for nearly a decade and was leading the fight for rent control in the election only days ago.

Now the Chula Vista nonprofit is reduced to ashes after investigators say someone deliberately set their office on fire.

"Everything in our office has been totally destroyed,” said Paola Martinez-Montes, the San Diego director for ACCE.

The grassroots community organization has chapters throughout California.

"The heat damage burned through all of our computers, all of our tables, all of our supplies,” said Martinez-Montes.

It happened just before midnight on Friday.

Martinez-Montes said after covering the security camera the suspect, or suspects, kicked in the front door, sprayed the inside with accelerant, then set the building on fire.

Leaders of the nonprofit can't help but feel the attack is linked to their work on recent political campaigns - including a statewide rent control measure that failed.

"There's always negativity on social media but nothing that would lead us to believe this would happen,” said Martinez-Montes.

Despite losing everything, the organization plans to rebuild as quickly as possible.

“If this was an act of intimidation is hasn't worked,” said Martinez-Montes. “We're going to continue to organize and we're going to continue to do the work.”

If you have any information on this case or possible suspects, you're asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.