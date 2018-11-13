SDFD firefighters quickly extinguish structure fire in Downtown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDFD firefighters quickly extinguish structure fire in Downtown

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Fire Department quickly knocked out a structure fire at 901 Park Boulevard in Downtown.

The blaze was initially ruled 2-alarm, but it was cancelled after the fire was knocked down quickly.

It appeared to burn some mattresses inside the Salvation Army store before being put out. 

The fire department said the fire started in a machine that is used to burn materials outside the Salvation Army store. 

Authorities briefly closed nearby streets and evacuated neighboring buildings.

The fire caused $10,000 damage to the building and another $40,000 of damage to the machine. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

