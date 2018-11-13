Wildfires – Are you prepared?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sandra Younger, Cedar Fire survivor and author of “The Fire Outside My Window,” knows first-hand how to be ready for emergency evacuations and transform disasters into opportunities.

Sandra lost her home, 12 neighbors and nearly her own life in a catastrophic wildfire.Her book about the disaster, “The Fire Outside My Window,” has been acclaimed as required reading for residents of wildfire country, adopted as a training text by top-level emergency professionals, and praised by reviewers as a “couldn’t put it down” page-turner.

After the fire, Sandra discovered that personal resilience is both a natural strength and a skill set we can build like a muscle.

Combining her own experience with leading academic research, she developed The ComeBACK Formula™ — a five-step system of powerful, common-sense practices proven to transform disaster into opportunity and loss into legacy.



Now as the founder of ComeBACK Solutions Intl., Sandra shares her resilience-boosting message as an international speaker, workshop leader and media guest.

Between fires, these are the two best ways to protect your house from wildfire in advance are vegetation management and ember-proofing:

Establish 100 feet of defensible space

Clear flammables from immediately around your house

Screen attic vents

Best ways to protect your possessions -- Think in terms of necessities and the things you can't replace:

Store special items you don’t need offsite.

Group special things together in one place. (Photos, videos, heirlooms, gifts, kids artwork)

Back up your computer often, and preferably to the cloud.

Plan ahead for you and your family:

Pack a Go-bag with a change of clothes, first aid supplies, prescriptions, glasses, hearing aid batteries, water, energy bars, toothbrush, etc.

Ditto for your pets: carriers, leashes, dish, food, water, prescriptions, etc.

If and when you have to evacuate:

Clear combustibles away from exterior.

Move interior flammables away from windows.

Turn off HVAC.

Close windows and doors.

Unlock access gates and leave a light on for firefighters.

