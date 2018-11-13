Vista caretaker facing murder charge after allegedly pushing woman to her death

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The prosecution is presenting its case on Tuesday against a man accused in the death of an elderly woman.

William Sutton is facing a murder charge in connection with an incident at a senior community in 2016.

Several people have already taken the stand including doctors who treated Margaret Wood after the alleged incident back in 2016.

Prosecutors showed the video of the exact moment that William Sutton pushed Wood outside her Oceanside home. Prosecutors say injuries she sustained after the push led to her death.

Sutton was the caretaker of the victim’s friend.

In April of 2016, Wood returned home to get some things when she got into an altercation with Sutton. Initially, Sutton was charged with attempted murder, but after she died 11 weeks later, it was changed to a murder charge.

Meanwhile, Sutton’s defense is trying to show that her death was not the result of the initial attack.

Several of Wood’s loved ones have gathered together including her granddaughter who is expected to take the stand.