CSU offers deadline extension for applicants affected by fires

LONG BEACH (CNS) - The California State University Tuesday announced accommodations for applicants affected by recent wildfires who are applying for admission to CSU campuses for the fall 2019 term.
All 23 CSU campuses are accepting applications for admission to the fall term through the Cal State Apply website at Calstate.edu/apply. The priority application period will close on November 30, and all students are encouraged to apply before that deadline.
Students who are experiencing hardship and are unable to meet the deadline may request a two-week application deadline extension prior to November 30.
In addition, applicants will also be granted a Coupon Code, which will waive the application fee for up to four campuses.
Requests can be made via email at calstateapply@calstate.edu, with the following subject line: "Extension Request -- Fire Event."
After November 30, students will need to make their request for further extensions directly to CSU campuses.
