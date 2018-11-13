Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale is raising money for those in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mama's Kitchen is in it's 14th year helping to raise money to provide meals for men, women and children vulnerable to hunger due to critical illnesses.



Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale is happening until Nov. 19 with a goal to raise $140,000. This will provide more than 48,000 meals to those in need.

Pastry chefs, caterers, and bakeries all over San Diego are coming together to donate hundreds of pies for this event. Four traditional pies can be ordered through this event: traditional apple pie, Dutch apple pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin pie.

This is a community event that calls for a lot of help. Wells Fargo has hopped on board and will be using 18 locations as pie pickup spots throughout San Diego County. This makes it convenient for everybody to participate and makes pick up easy. Just Call Us Volunteers, a local nonprofit, is made up of restaurant professionals who will be volunteering their time to bake and prepare pies. On average, over 30 bakers donate their time and resources yearly for this event.

We'd like to welcome and thank three new bakers to Mama's Pies Bake Sale this year: @FourpennyHouse , Soda & Swine and @SugarandScribe . Our community -- and our taste buds -- are grateful for your support! Visit https://t.co/70g0qCnHyG to purchase your Thanksgiving pie. pic.twitter.com/3xJRg6dApH — Mama's Kitchen (@MamasKitchenSD) November 1, 2018



Each pie is $25 and orders can be placed online or in person until Nov. 19. Pies are then available for pickup on Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 20 locations across San Diego. Upon ordering your pie, you will receive your pick up location. Those that don't want to buy a pie can just donate money directly to the bake sale online. All proceeds from the pies go to the Mama's Kitchen Fund. To make a pie order visit the Mama's Pie Bake Sale website.

Mama's Kitchen was founded in 1990 when volunteers from the AIDS Assistance Fund discovered that many of their clients were becoming too sick to take care of themselves. They created a home meal delivery to ensure patients were getting the food they needed. In 2017, Mama's Kitchen expanded to provide meals and services to residents of San Diego of all ages affected by HIV, cancer, and other critical illnesses. They are currently serving over 1,200 people in San Diego County. To learn more about Mama's Kitchen and how they serve the San Diego community, visit their website.