San Diego City Council to proceed with housing navigation center

Five San Diego school districts will continue to be closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shutoff.
A family accused of running phony charities to help wounded vets and rescue abused horses has been ordered to pay nearly $9 million in a California state lawsuit.
The San Diego City Council voted, 5-4, Tuesday to proceed with a proposed Housing Navigation Center that will offer services and programs to help homeless residents find housing and obtain medical care, mental health treatment, job training and other supportive services.
The U.S. government said it was starting work Tuesday to “harden” the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, to prepare for the arrival of a migrant caravan leapfrogging its way across western Mexico.
Mama's Kitchen is in it's 14th year helping to raise money to provide meals for men, women and children vulnerable to hunger due to critical illnesses.
Willie O'Ree, who played seven seasons with the original San Diego Gulls after becoming the first black to play in the NHL, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Monday in Toronto.
The prosecution on Tuesday presented its case on against a man accused of pushing an elderly woman in Oceanside - leading to her death.
Police on Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoothie bar at gunpoint in Mira Mesa.
Firefighters struggled to contain the most deadly and destructive wildfire in California history Tuesday while mobile coroner's teams combed the incinerated remains of a once thriving town and its environs looking for more victims of the carnage.