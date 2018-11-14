Carlsbad police solve 11-year-old cold case

There has recently been plenty of buzz over a plant-based drug that users take for recreational and medicinal reasons and it’s not marijuana - it’s Kratom.
A transient who later committed suicide was the killer of a mentally disabled Carlsbad woman whose Valentine's Day slaying went unsolved for nearly a dozen years, authorities announced Tuesday.
Fire crews appeared to make major progress Tuesday on the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a series of evacuation orders lifted, but a large flare-up near Westlake Village served as a reminder that the battle was far from over.
Six San Diego school districts will continue to be closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shut off.
Firefighters struggled to contain the most deadly and destructive wildfire in California history Tuesday while mobile coroner's teams combed the incinerated remains of a once thriving town and its environs looking for more victims of the carnage.
Through all the devastation, one San Diego woman is making a huge difference by saving lives. Dana Serratore has been risking her own life to save animals from the inferno in and around Malibu.
A first grade class at Saint Mary School in Escondido received new iPad cases and accessories Tuesday thanks to the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. The school's principal said the tools will help further student engagement in lessons and other education activities on the devices.
A family accused of running phony charities to help wounded vets and rescue abused horses has been ordered to pay nearly $9 million in a California state lawsuit.