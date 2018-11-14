NORAD scheduled to conduct exercise flights in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego residents may hear some loud noises or see low-flying aircraft Wednesday morning, but officials say the public should not be alarmed.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be conducting exercise flights in San Diego County that are scheduled to begin between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The 144 Fighter Wing will be practicing its intercept and identification procedures.
In order to test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD continuously conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft, which are closely controlled.
Although they are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, the flights could be delayed for 24 hours or canceled due to weather.
