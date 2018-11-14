Crawl of Fame: Julie Moss and the fifteen feet that created an Ironman Triathlon legend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In 1982, Julie Moss ran the Ironman triathlon for her college senior research project.

Her idea was quirky, even crazy; only a handful of hardcore, highly trained enthusiasts competed in the little-known, 140.6-mile combination of swimming, cycling, and running.

Julie is now a member of the Ironman Hall of Fame, U.S.A. Triathlon Hall of Fame and a ten-time Ironman competitor, and she was the 2012 Triathlon Business International Female Athlete of the Year and was the 2017 Ironman North American Champion in her age group.

Julie brought no experience beyond running two marathons, but she did bring a latent willpower that, the world soon found out, wouldn’t be denied.

What happened next changed Ironman forever.

After becoming the unlikely leader in the final marathon, Julie fell and lost all bodily function fifty feet from the finish.

While on hands and knees, she watched her rival pass her.

Thirty seconds later, she crawled across the line, stunning millions.

Julie became an instant global icon and the public face of fitness and endurance sports, which exploded in popularity, partly because of her inspiration.

In her new book, 'Crawl of Fame', Julie reveals how she found her greater purpose while lying across the finish line in 1982—and how she drew on that moment to help her overcome her own struggles as she faced challenges as a woman and athlete.

