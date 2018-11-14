Get gifts at ‘Our Hood Market’ in downtown San Diego this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special event this Saturday will give locals a chance to shop for holidays from San Diego vendors.
Featuring products from custom furniture to jewelry, the “Our Hood Market” is a pop-up shopping event at a unique venue.
The market will be open this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quartyard located at 1301 Market Street in the East Village area of Downtown.
Quartyard is an urban park and event venue that features a beer garden, So Cal cuisine and more.
Seven San Diego school districts will continue to be closed Wednesday due to San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shut off.
Julie will be at Warwick's in La Jolla on Thursday, November 15th at 7:30 p.m. for discussion and a book signing!
The death toll from the massive Woolsey Fire burning through Malibu and surrounding areas rose to three, with authorities confirming the discovery of a body in a charred Agoura Hills homes.
Making sure that people who use local roadways to walk or ride their bikes are safe is the focus of a new safety education program the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency will be launching.
Migrants in a caravan of Central Americans scrambled Wednesday to reach the U.S. border, arriving by the hundreds in Tijuana, while U.S. authorities across the border were readying razor wire security barriers.
A special event this Saturday will give locals a chance to shop for holidays from San Diego vendors. Featuring products from custom furniture to jewelry, the “Our Hood Market” is a pop-up shopping event at a unique venue.
A California man has pleaded guilty to a "swatting" prank initiated in response to a bet over a video game that led to the fatal shooting of a man in Kansas.
San Diego residents may hear some loud noises or see low-flying aircraft Wednesday morning, but officials say the public should not be alarmed.
A vehicle fire displaced one adult and two children Wednesday when it spread to several trees, a fence and caused damage to the windows of a home in Encanto, authorities said.