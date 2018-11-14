Get gifts at ‘Our Hood Market’ in downtown San Diego this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special event this Saturday will give locals a chance to shop for holidays from San Diego vendors.

Featuring products from custom furniture to jewelry, the “Our Hood Market” is a pop-up shopping event at a unique venue.

The market will be open this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quartyard located at 1301 Market Street in the East Village area of Downtown.

Quartyard is an urban park and event venue that features a beer garden, So Cal cuisine and more.