Doggie Street Festival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Doggie Street Festival

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pets join us on our life journey, they adapt to our routines, they capture our hearts, they stir our humanity, they help us deal with our tragedies and if we are lucky they inspire us to reach beyond our grasp and become better humans. 

The Doggie Street Festival is an adoption event bringing together the rescue community with adoptable dogs and cats, and will be held at Saturday, November 17th at NTC Park Liberty Station from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

It also serves as a platform to increase adoption and educate on spay/neuter options, alongside veterinarians, pet professionals, trainers, health and nutrition experts to provide information and improved care – all wrapped in a festive public celebration for our deserving companion animals.

There are even more furry friends available at The Barking Lot -- A non-profit, volunteer-run dog rescue right here in San Diego! 

For more information about the Doggie Street Festival, visit their website: doggiestreetfestival.org.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.