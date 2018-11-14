SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pets join us on our life journey, they adapt to our routines, they capture our hearts, they stir our humanity, they help us deal with our tragedies and if we are lucky they inspire us to reach beyond our grasp and become better humans.

The Doggie Street Festival is an adoption event bringing together the rescue community with adoptable dogs and cats, and will be held at Saturday, November 17th at NTC Park Liberty Station from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It also serves as a platform to increase adoption and educate on spay/neuter options, alongside veterinarians, pet professionals, trainers, health and nutrition experts to provide information and improved care – all wrapped in a festive public celebration for our deserving companion animals.

We are only 5 days away from our 10th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego! Share https://t.co/vGnQ6GlDuS to increase pet adoption! ?? https://t.co/WRfwW69h8f — Doggie Street Fest (@Doggie_Street) November 12, 2018

There are even more furry friends available at The Barking Lot -- A non-profit, volunteer-run dog rescue right here in San Diego!

For more information about the Doggie Street Festival, visit their website: doggiestreetfestival.org.