SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Happy National Pickle Day! There's no better way to celebrate than with a snappy, briny mouthful of pickle-y goodness from your local San Diego pickle maker, Farv's Pickles.

Farv’s Pickles is an all-natural, artisan, pickle-company that was founded by Jarod Farver in 2013. These unique pickles combine an old family recipe from Jarod’s grandmother in Hampton, Nebraska, with a California twist -- Local beer and bourbon are just a few creative ingredients in Farv's product profile.

If drinking your pickles is more your thing, then whip up the best Bloody Mary on the block with newly launched 619 Spirit's Pickle Vodka, made with Farv’s Pickles.