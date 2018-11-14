Local school partnering with businesses to teach entrepreneurship & technology

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Imagine being a kid, but already owning and selling a business!

A local school aims to give kids all the tools they need today to run businesses tomorrow.

The public school is called The School for Entrepreneurship & Technology of SET for short.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs went to Parkview to show more on the unique learning approach.

Enrollment forms for #SETHigh are accepted year round! Families are encouraged to visit our campus to learn more: https://t.co/LWbqf5YirW pic.twitter.com/dGNLC8sTyx — Set Charter (@SetCharter) October 27, 2017



